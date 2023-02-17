Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.53.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $160.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.35. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

