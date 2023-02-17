Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

