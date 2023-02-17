InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,550 ($67.37) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.76) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.55) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($67.01) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,738.89 ($69.66).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,624 ($68.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,878.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,263.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,898.95. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,796 ($70.36).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

