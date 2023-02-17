Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 1,679

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 1,550 ($18.82) to GBX 1,679 ($20.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.41) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.98).

LON HL opened at GBX 866.40 ($10.52) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,307 ($15.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,920.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 882.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 862.97.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

