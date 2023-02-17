Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.18) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 239 ($2.90).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 173.16 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 563.42. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.35 ($2.46). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.15.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($219,744.09).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

