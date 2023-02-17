Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($18.82) to GBX 1,679 ($20.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.98).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 866.40 ($10.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 882.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 862.97. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,307 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,920.87.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

