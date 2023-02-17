Critical Survey: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) vs. Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Brookfield Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -6.55% N/A -11.66% Brookfield Reinsurance 2.47% 10.83% 0.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MediaAlpha and Brookfield Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.26%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Brookfield Reinsurance.

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediaAlpha and Brookfield Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $496.65 million 1.87 -$5.28 million ($0.83) -17.93 Brookfield Reinsurance $5.32 billion 0.07 $490.00 million $5.71 6.32

Brookfield Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Reinsurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Reinsurance beats MediaAlpha on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

