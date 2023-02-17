SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Head to Head Review

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHF and CURO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A CURO Group $817.84 million 0.20 $59.33 million ($0.71) -5.68

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SHF and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 CURO Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

SHF presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,212.50%. CURO Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.92%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than CURO Group.

Volatility and Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82% CURO Group -2.71% -29.48% -1.56%

Summary

SHF beats CURO Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

