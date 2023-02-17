Critical Comparison: 3M (NYSE:MMM) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

3M has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3M and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $34.23 billion 1.80 $5.78 billion $10.15 11.03 TELA Bio $38.17 million 5.55 -$33.28 million ($2.86) -3.87

Analyst Ratings

3M has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 3M and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 3 9 0 0 1.75 TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

3M presently has a consensus price target of $125.92, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.72%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than 3M.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 16.88% 39.72% 12.46% TELA Bio -112.49% -321.48% -67.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

3M beats TELA Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment includes electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Consumer segment covers consumer healthcare, home care, home improvement, and stationery and office products, such as consumer bandages, braces, supports, respirators, cleaning products, retail abrasives, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions. The Corporate and Unallocated segment refers to special it

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

