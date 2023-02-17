W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $88.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $84.11 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.