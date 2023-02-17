Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$16.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.58. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

