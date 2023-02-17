Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) vs. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Head to Head Survey

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Locafy and Meta Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Platforms 3 9 36 1 2.71

Meta Platforms has a consensus target price of $203.54, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. Given Meta Platforms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Platforms is more favorable than Locafy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meta Platforms $116.61 billion 3.83 $23.20 billion $8.58 20.10

This table compares Locafy and Meta Platforms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy N/A N/A N/A Meta Platforms 19.90% 21.23% 15.16%

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Locafy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc., engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. The RL segment includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004, and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

