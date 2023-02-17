Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALLO opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

