Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRBY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,684.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $115,547.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,858.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,684.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,193. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Warby Parker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Warby Parker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WRBY opened at $13.60 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

