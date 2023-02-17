Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $9.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $18,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $15,920,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,847,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Stock Down 11.2 %

About Olaplex

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.