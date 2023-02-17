Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $667.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $667.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $600.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.98 and its 200-day moving average is $526.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.