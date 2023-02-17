Analysts Set SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) PT at $2,366.33

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,366.33.

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

SGS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. SGS has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

