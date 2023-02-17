Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $25.67 Average PT from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIV. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 746,200 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 27.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

