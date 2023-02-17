Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives $95.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OEZVY. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($134.41) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Verbund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $16.89 on Friday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

