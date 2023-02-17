Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Allegion by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Down 2.3 %

Allegion Increases Dividend

NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

