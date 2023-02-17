Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after buying an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amphenol by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

