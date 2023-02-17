FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $6.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.05. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $389.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock valued at $765,562,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

