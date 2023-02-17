HC Wainwright Comments on RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 2.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

