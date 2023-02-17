Analysts Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.83.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.67. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$22.46.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

