Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Veru in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.22). Veru had a negative net margin of 412.01% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.25. Veru has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $24.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

