Analysts Offer Predictions for REGENXBIO Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share.
RGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.