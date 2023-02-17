Analysts Offer Predictions for REGENXBIO Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

RGNX opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $917.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $35.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

