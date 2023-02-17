FY2024 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Get Berry alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Berry Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $710.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.