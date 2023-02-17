FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Cut by HC Wainwright

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $558.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

