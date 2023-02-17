FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sims Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sims in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Sims’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMSMY. Citigroup cut Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sims in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sims presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Sims has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

