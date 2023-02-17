indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for indie Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for indie Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

INDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of INDI opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $166,394.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,342 shares of company stock valued at $863,350. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

