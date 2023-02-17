Short Interest in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Rises By 8.6%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 683,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

LiqTech International Stock Down 5.4 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

