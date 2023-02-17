Short Interest in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Rises By 8.6%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQTGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 683,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

LiqTech International stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

