Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Declines By 12.8%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $23.39 on Friday. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

