LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 892,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 51,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $248.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

