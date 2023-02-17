LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Stock Down 0.0 %

LKQ stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

