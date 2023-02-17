Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Expands By 9.5%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 273,400 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Down 0.3 %

LEXX stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.63. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,044.48% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. Research analysts expect that Lexaria Bioscience will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

