LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDXW) Short Interest Update

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LumiraDx Price Performance

Shares of LMDXW opened at $0.13 on Friday. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.