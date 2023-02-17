Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Rises By 9.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 31,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.73. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

