Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Short Interest Down 10.8% in January

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Lilium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Lilium has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 571,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,388,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lilium

LILM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

