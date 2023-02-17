Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lottery.com Price Performance

NASDAQ LTRYW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Lottery.com has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.