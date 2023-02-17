Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $107.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Loop Industries from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

