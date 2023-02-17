Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 2.2 %

LSEA opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSEA. B. Riley raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 72.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

