Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LSAK opened at $4.51 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $273.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Insider Activity at Lesaka Technologies

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 165,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $650,793.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915,876 shares in the company, valued at $58,768,551.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Further Reading

