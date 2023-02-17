Short Interest in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Drops By 9.5%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $104,627,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LNW stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
