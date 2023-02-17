Short Interest in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Drops By 9.5%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $104,627,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

