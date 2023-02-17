Analysts Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Price Target at $41.50

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CTS. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. CTS has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at CTS

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CTS by 1,501.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 318,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 212,674 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

