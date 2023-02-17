Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives $19.38 Average PT from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

