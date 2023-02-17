Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives $19.38 Average PT from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.
Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Century Therapeutics stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.38.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
