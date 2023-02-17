WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get WeWork alerts:

Institutional Trading of WeWork

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Stock Performance

About WeWork

NYSE WE opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. WeWork has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.