RWE Aktiengesellschaft Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($64.52) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($59.14) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($52.69) to €50.50 ($54.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,046.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.51.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

