S&P Global Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $14.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.38. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.46 per share.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $357.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,556 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

