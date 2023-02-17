Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $18.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Invesco Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after buying an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $58,133,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

