Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $14.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 211,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLS opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

